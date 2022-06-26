Allsvenskan / Matchday 11
Tele2 Arena / 26.06.2022
Hammarby IF
Not started
-
-
BK Häcken
Hammarby IF - BK Häcken

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hammarby IF logo
Hammarby IF
BK Häcken logo
BK Häcken
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hammarby IF

BK Häcken

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1072123
2
AIKAIK
1172223
3
Hammarby IFHAM
1062220
4
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1153318
5
Malmö FFMAL
1153318
