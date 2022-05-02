Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
Tele2 Arena / 02.05.2022
Hammarby IF
Not started
-
-
Malmö FF
Hammarby IF - Malmö FF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hammarby IF logo
Hammarby IF
Malmö FF logo
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hammarby IF

Malmö FF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
641113
3
AIKAIK
640212
4
Malmö FFMAL
532011
5
BK HäckenHÄC
632111
