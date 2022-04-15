Allsvenskan / Matchday 3
Tele2 Arena / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hammarby-if/teamcenter.shtml
Hammarby IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mjallby-aif/teamcenter.shtml
Mjällby AIF
Advertisement
Ad

Hammarby IF - Mjällby AIF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hammarby IF logo
Hammarby IF
Mjällby AIF logo
Mjällby AIF
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hammarby IF

Mjällby AIF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
22006
2
BK HäckenHÄC
22006
3
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
22006
4
IFK GöteborgGÖT
22006
5
IK SiriusSIR
21104
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Varbergs BoIS FC
-
-
GIF Sundsvall
16/04
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
IFK Norrköping
16/04
Kalmar FF
-
-
Degerfors IF
17/04
Malmö FF
-
-
AIK
17/04

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Hammarby IF and Mjällby AIF with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 April 2022.

Catch the latest Hammarby IF and Mjällby AIF news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.