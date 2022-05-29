Allsvenskan / Matchday 10
Olympia / 29.05.2022
Helsingborgs IF
Not started
-
-
AIK
Helsingborgs IF - AIK

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Helsingborgs IF logo
Helsingborgs IF
AIK logo
AIK
TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1072123
2
Hammarby IFHAM
962120
3
AIKAIK
1062220
4
Kalmar FFKAL
1051416
5
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1043315
16
Helsingborgs IFHEL
101275
BK Häcken
2
1
IK Sirius
36'
Degerfors IF
-
-
Malmö FF
29/05
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Varbergs BoIS FC
29/05
IFK Norrköping
-
-
IF Elfsborg
29/05

