Allsvenskan / Matchday 11
Borås Arena / 27.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/if-elfsborg/teamcenter.shtml
IF Elfsborg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/varbergs-bois/teamcenter.shtml
Varbergs BoIS FC
IF Elfsborg - Varbergs BoIS FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IF Elfsborg logo
IF Elfsborg
Varbergs BoIS FC logo
Varbergs BoIS FC
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

IF Elfsborg

Varbergs BoIS FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1273224
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1153318
8
IF ElfsborgELF
1043315
13
Varbergs BoIS FCVBO
1032511
