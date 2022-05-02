Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
Gamla Ullevi / 02.05.2022
IFK Göteborg
Not started
-
-
Kalmar FF
IFK Göteborg - Kalmar FF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IFK Göteborg logo
IFK Göteborg
Kalmar FF logo
Kalmar FF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

IFK Göteborg

Kalmar FF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
641113
3
AIKAIK
640212
4
Malmö FFMAL
532011
5
BK HäckenHÄC
632111
8
IFK GöteborgGÖT
531110
11
Kalmar FFKAL
52036
