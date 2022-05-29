Allsvenskan / Matchday 10
Platinumcars Arena / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-norrkoping/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Norrköping
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/if-elfsborg/teamcenter.shtml
IF Elfsborg
Advertisement
Ad

IFK Norrköping - IF Elfsborg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IFK Norrköping logo
IFK Norrköping
IF Elfsborg logo
IF Elfsborg
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

IFK Norrköping

IF Elfsborg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
962120
2
BK HäckenHÄC
962120
3
AIKAIK
1062220
4
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
1052317
5
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1043315
8
IF ElfsborgELF
942314
10
IFK NorrköpingNOR
941413
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Mjällby AIF
1
0
Kalmar FF
Half-time
IFK Göteborg
0
0
GIF Sundsvall
Half-time
BK Häcken
-
-
IK Sirius
16:00
Degerfors IF
-
-
Malmö FF
29/05

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between IFK Norrköping and IF Elfsborg with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 29 May 2022.

Catch the latest IFK Norrköping and IF Elfsborg news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.