Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
Platinumcars Arena / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-norrkoping/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Norrköping
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-varnamo/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Värnamo
Advertisement
Ad

IFK Norrköping - IFK Värnamo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IFK Norrköping logo
IFK Norrköping
IFK Värnamo logo
IFK Värnamo
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

IFK Norrköping

IFK Värnamo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
641113
3
AIKAIK
640212
4
Malmö FFMAL
532011
5
BK HäckenHÄC
632111
12
IFK VärnamoIVÄ
51225
13
IFK NorrköpingNOR
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

GIF Sundsvall
0
2
AIK
88'
BK Häcken
3
0
Varbergs BoIS FC
83'
IFK Göteborg
-
-
Kalmar FF
02/05
Hammarby IF
-
-
Malmö FF
02/05

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between IFK Norrköping and IFK Värnamo with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 May 2022.

Catch the latest IFK Norrköping and IFK Värnamo news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.