Allsvenskan / Matchday 12
Platinumcars Arena / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ifk-norrkoping/teamcenter.shtml
IFK Norrköping
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ik-sirius/teamcenter.shtml
IK Sirius
Advertisement
Ad

IFK Norrköping - IK Sirius

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IFK Norrköping logo
IFK Norrköping
IK Sirius logo
IK Sirius
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

IFK Norrköping

IK Sirius

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1373324
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1363421
10
IFK NorrköpingNOR
1143415
11
IK SiriusSIR
1142514
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Hammarby IF
14:00
Varbergs BoIS FC
-
-
IFK Värnamo
14:00
BK Häcken
-
-
IF Elfsborg
16:30
IFK Göteborg
-
-
Degerfors IF
04/07

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between IFK Norrköping and IK Sirius with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 3 July 2022.

Catch the latest IFK Norrköping and IK Sirius news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.