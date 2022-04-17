Allsvenskan / Matchday 3
Studenternas IP / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ik-sirius/teamcenter.shtml
IK Sirius
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/helsingborgs-if/teamcenter.shtml
Helsingborgs IF
IK Sirius - Helsingborgs IF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
IK Sirius logo
IK Sirius
Helsingborgs IF logo
Helsingborgs IF
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

IK Sirius

Helsingborgs IF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
33009
2
BK HäckenHÄC
22006
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
32016
4
IFK GöteborgGÖT
22006
5
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
32016
7
IK SiriusSIR
21104
13
Helsingborgs IFHEL
20020
