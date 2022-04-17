Allsvenskan / Matchday 3
Guldfågeln Arena / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kalmar-ff/teamcenter.shtml
Kalmar FF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/degerfors-if/teamcenter.shtml
Degerfors IF
Advertisement
Ad

Kalmar FF - Degerfors IF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kalmar FF logo
Kalmar FF
Degerfors IF logo
Degerfors IF
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kalmar FF

Degerfors IF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
33009
2
BK HäckenHÄC
22006
3
IFK GöteborgGÖT
22006
4
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
32016
5
Varbergs BoIS FCVBO
32016
9
Kalmar FFKAL
21013
15
Degerfors IFDEG
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Varbergs BoIS FC
1
0
GIF Sundsvall
24'
Djurgårdens IF
0
0
IFK Norrköping
21'
Malmö FF
-
-
AIK
17/04
IF Elfsborg
-
-
IFK Värnamo
17/04

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Kalmar FF and Degerfors IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Kalmar FF and Degerfors IF news and find up to date Allsvenskan standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.