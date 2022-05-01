Allsvenskan / Matchday 6
Strandvallen / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mjallby-aif/teamcenter.shtml
Mjällby AIF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/helsingborgs-if/teamcenter.shtml
Helsingborgs IF
Mjällby AIF - Helsingborgs IF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mjällby AIF logo
Mjällby AIF
Helsingborgs IF logo
Helsingborgs IF
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Mjällby AIF

Helsingborgs IF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hammarby IFHAM
550015
2
Malmö FFMAL
532011
3
Mjällby AIFMJÄ
531110
4
Djurgårdens IFDJU
631210
5
IFK GöteborgGÖT
531110
14
Helsingborgs IFHEL
51134
