Allsvenskan / Matchday 12
Varberg Energi Arena / 03.07.2022
Varbergs BoIS FC
Not started
-
-
IFK Värnamo
Varbergs BoIS FC - IFK Värnamo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BK HäckenHÄC
1173124
2
AIKAIK
1373324
3
Djurgårdens IFDJU
1263321
4
Hammarby IFHAM
1163221
5
Malmö FFMAL
1363421
12
IFK VärnamoIVÄ
1133512
13
Varbergs BoIS FCVBO
1132611
Related matches

Helsingborgs IF
-
-
Kalmar FF
16:30
Djurgårdens IF
-
-
Hammarby IF
03/07
BK Häcken
-
-
IF Elfsborg
03/07
IFK Norrköping
-
-
IK Sirius
03/07

Follow the Allsvenskan live Football match between Varbergs BoIS FC and IFK Värnamo with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 3 July 2022.

