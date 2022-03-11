ALLY McCoist may be best known for scoring goals galore for Rangers and Scotland during an illustrious 20-year career - but it's his memories of non-league East Kilbride that he cherishes the most.

McCoist has commentated on Old Firm derbies, Champions League finals and Manchester derbies for talkSPORT, ITV, BT Sport and Sky Sports.

But the 59-year-old saves a special place in his heart for his local side East Kilbride, who play in the Lowland Football League - the fifth tier of Scottish football.

And that's why McCoist has teamed up with The National Lottery Football Weekends Campaign to celebrate local Football Clubs and Communities across the four home nations and to promote the over 100,000 tickets being made available on a 'Buy One Get One Free' basis for selected matches in March and April.

McCoist believes the non-league pyramid is essential for communities and has called on the football-following public to get behind the campaign.

"The football pyramid is absolutely vital in this country because it gives everybody a fair chance and a fair crack of the whip," said McCoist.

"I really do believe that, and you look at clubs like Fleetwood Town who have got an opportunity to come all the way through from non-league and see how they have thrived.

"People have got dreams, aspirations and hopes of climbing up the footballing pyramid, and that should always be there for them, so it's something I'm proud of.

"I think we've got it just about right.

"Myself growing up, my first taste of football was non-league football and community football.

"At East Kilbride, my dad was on the committee, and I used to go down every Saturday, watch the team and after, he'd go for a pint at the social club, and I'd get a packet of crisps and a coke.

"That was me growing up, that was my first taste of football, and I realised I loved it. That's how important it was to me.

"There's nobody who loves a Real Madrid v PSG or a Manchester derby more than me, but I just think sometimes we get a bit carried away because at the end of the day, these clubs are more important to the communities.â€

McCoist believes that non-league football combines fantastic opportunities for aspiring professionals with crucial support for local communities.

But the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on non-league football and local football clubs, with the essential financial support provided by sales of tickets, food and drinks stripped away.

McCoist added that the over Â£12.5 million in financial support from National Lottery players provided to clubs across the UK was crucial in ensuring their survival.

He said: "I spoke about the Â£12.5 million of financial support but make no mistake about it, that has saved some clubs, that has absolutely saved some clubs up and down the country.

"It was vital to these clubs because, in that period, it was touch and go. A lot of these clubs are surviving on people coming in and paying a few quid at the gate.

"So already the support of National Lottery players has been vital in saving a few of these clubs but moving forward, I would be very hopeful for the impact of these 100,000 buy-one-get-one-free tickets made available.

"So if you're a supporter of a big club, maybe if they're playing away from home, go along to a non-league or local football club game and support your local club."

The National Lottery has launched The National Lottery Football Weekends campaign alongside 231 participating clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with the aim of attracting new fans to non-league and local football teams across the UK.

Current Premier League stars such as Jamie Vardy, Michail Antonio and Jordan Pickford all made their name in non-league football before winning international caps.

And while most non-league clubs will have a loyal group of fans who always come to watch, it is hoped that the scheme will convince fans of league clubs to give non-league a go.

He added: "I do think fans understand the importance of non-league football, but sometimes it is nice to get a wee reminder of it.

"The perfect example of it is Jamie Vardy. You know someone who never gave up on their dream, and the pyramid system gave him the opportunity to come through the ranks.

"I think a lot of people appreciate and understand non-league football, but I think it's nice to get a reminder of it every now and again.

"The big clubs will always survive. However, the smaller clubs, the non-league clubs, the community clubs need the people within these communities and villages to go and support them.â€

To find out more about The National Lottery Football Weekends and to find out how to get your free ticket visit www.thenationallotteryfootballweekends.co.uk.

