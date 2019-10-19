Alonso goal earns Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had kept Newcastle in the game with a string of saves and got a hand to Alonso's angled left-foot drive but could not keep it out.

Frank Lampard's young side enjoyed 71% possession and earned 11 corners but until Alonso's goal could not make their superiority tell against a resurgent Newcastle, who defended in numbers and looked dangerous on the counter.

Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Willian all tested Dubravka from close range.

At the other end, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin troubled Chelsea with pacy moves in the first half, but Newcastle, who beat Manchester United in their last game to move out of the relegation zone, lacked finishing quality.

The result lifted Chelsea into fourth place in the table and left Newcastle hovering above the relegation places.

(Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Ed Osmond)