Alvaro Morata: Juventus Champions League failure is 'hard' for Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain striker Alvaro Morata said 'it is hard' for Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to have not reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It has been reported that Ronaldo could leave Juve this summer and potentially return to his former club Real Madrid, who face Liverpool in the last eight of the Champions League.

00:00:22, 39 minutes ago