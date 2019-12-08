America win first Colombian title since 2008

The home side went ahead after 19 minutes when Michael Rangel’s header hit the woodwork and bounced in off keeper Mario Viera.

Carlos Sierra doubled their lead 15 minutes later to seal a 2-0 aggregate victory after a stalemate in the final’s first leg on Monday.

The triumph in the Clausura tournament was America’s 14th league title and their first since they returned to the top flight after being relegated in 2011. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)