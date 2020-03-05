Amorim ready for huge Sporting challenge

Sporting, who have won the Portuguese title 18 times, are fourth in the standings after 23 games, trailing leaders Porto by 20 points.

Amorim, a former Portugal international who spent the bulk of his career at Sporting's city rivals Benfica, won 10 out of 13 games in all competitions after taking charge of Braga last December, also lifting the league Cup.

"I know this is a huge challenge but I really believe in this club and I hope they believe in me," the 35-year-old told reporters at his unveiling on Thursday after becoming the fourth coach to take charge of Sporting this season.

"I know what a massive club Sporting is, regardless of how well they are doing right now," he said.

"I know some fans do not believe in me and I will try to convince them but winning is the only thing that matters in football." (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)