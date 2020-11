Football

'An idol's death hurts the most marginalised' - Marcelo Bielsa on Diego Maradona

Argentina has lost an "idol" following the death of Diego Maradona, former national team manager Marcelo Bielsa has said on Thursday. Leeds United head coach Bielsa, like most Argentinians, was struggling to process the loss of a national hero. "He was for us, and will continue to be, an idol," Bielsa, who managed the Argentina national side from 1998 to 2004, said.

