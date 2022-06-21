The Netherlands has become the latest nation to agree an equal pay deal, meaning women’s players will earn the same amount as their male counterparts at international level.

The new agreement will begin on July 1, incorporating Women’s Euro 2022. The move follows similar approaches taken recently by the USA and Spain, though equal pay has been in place for the England sides since 2020.

The Dutch Football Association (KVNB) said the deal: “extends the existing line of professionalism and strives for equal treatment of the men's and women's teams.

“This was already apparent from the expansion of facilities and the staff, the clothing and campaigns tailored to the Leeuwinnen. Now there is an increase in the use of players for commercial purposes.”

It has been praised by the team’s star striker, Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, who will lead the line for the Netherlands at this summer’s tournament.

“I am very grateful to the KNVB that we have achieved this and in this way can take a big step together towards an equal appreciation for both men and women who play for Oranje,” she said.

“It is also not only a great recognition for us as a current group, it is an important social signal and we also hope that this will open doors for future Oranje players."

