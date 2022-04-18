Virgil van Dijk has said the dream of winning the quadruple is 'nearly impossible' as Liverpool remain in contention to become the first side in history to pull it off.

The Reds have already won the League Cup and remain in the chase for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

They sit one point behind Manchester City in the league, play Chelsea in the FA Cup final and Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals, with a potential final against Manchester City on the cards.

But Van Dijk played down his side's hopes of winning all four, while admitting it was a "dream".

"Nobody did the quadruple and there is a reason for it - because it is almost impossible to do," Van Dijk said.

"All this talk about quadruple or Treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us.

"It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings.

"Anything can happen, with other teams as well."

The league presents perhaps Liverpool's biggest challenge, with tricky matches against Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton on the way.

But last year the team were trophyless, with Van Dijk sitting ten months out through injury.

And now the Dutchman is determined to be ready for the biggest competitions and adding more medals to his already impressive count.

"I was not a great player back in the days, I was quite a late bloomer - that's why I enjoy my career even more," said the 30-year-old centre-back.

"I just want to keep it going, stay fit, win games and see what it brings and get ready for the World Cup as well."

