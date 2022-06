Football

'An unbelievable time' - Sadio Mane bids farewell to Liverpool fans after completing transfer to Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane he left the Premier League club because he wanted a new challenge at Bayern Munich, rather than for financial reasons. He said: "I can say, of course, we win a lot. I spent a great, great time there and unbelievable time at Liverpool where we won a lot."

00:00:49, an hour ago