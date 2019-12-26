Ancelotti gets winning start as Everton beat Burnley

Burnley had been typically resilient in defence, while posing few questions of Everton, and it took a high-quality finish to separate the sides.

Djibril Sidibe whipped in a cross from the right which Calvert-Lewin met with a superb angled diving header which flew in off the inside of the far post.

Sidibe had gone closest to breaking the deadlock with a low drive in the 32nd minute which Burnley keeper Nick Pope did well to keep out with his leg.

Burnley's best opening came three minutes later when an Ashley Westwood free kick found Chris Wood at the back post but the New Zealander headed over the bar from a promising position.

Italian Ancelotti, a Champions League winner with AC Milan and Real Madrid was appointed by Everton on Saturday to replace the sacked Marco Silva.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)