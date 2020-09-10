James Rodriguez says Everton "mean business" after a busy week in the transfer market, and thinks they have the potential to challenge for silverware.

Rodriguez, who joins from Real Madrid, is the biggest name purchase made, but Everton have also added midfielder Allan from Napoli and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the imposing defensive midfielder from Watford.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Spurs make contact for Serie A striker, Newcastle in offer for Lille midfieler AN HOUR AGO

Those acquisitions have once again raised expectations on Merseyside that the perennial mid-table side could be about to make a leap in quality.

"Why not? It is a club that means business," said Rodriguez, who has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

"There are a lot of serious-minded people at the club at all levels who mean to achieve and that means winning trophies.

Predicting the Premier League table – in 65 seconds

"That won't happen overnight but I have seen real positive signs we can make progress but I think trophies are more than a possibility."

A classic No 10 who enjoys playing between the lines, Rodriguez will have to quickly adjust to the high-tempo and physicality of the English game but says he is ready for the Premier League challenge.

"I have always said that football is the same wherever you go. If you have talent or quality you can play in any country. English football is known for being tough but I am confident I can settle in and settle in quickly."

Everton finished 12th last season and eighth in the previous two seasons, but manager Carlo Ancelotti believes they can qualify for Europe.

Barcelona and their Ansu Fati dilemma – Euro Papers

"I think the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season," said Ancelotti ahead of Sunday's opening game at Tottenham.

"The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition and I think we can.

"I know the passion our supporters have for us. They are really excited (by the signings), they want to have a club that is competitive in the Premier League.

"We can satisfy that desire this season, we will do our best for this," added the Italian, who worked with Rodriguez at Real and Bayern Munich.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Football Hard works starts now for new-look Chelsea, says Lampard 2 HOURS AGO