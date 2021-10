Football

Andorra train at their fire-damaged national stadium to prepare for England in a World Cup qualifier

Andorra trained at the fire damaged national stadium as they prepared to take on England in a World Cup qualifier. A small fire broke out earlier in the day, but nobody was hurt. UEFA confirmed that the fixture will go ahead at the stadium despite the damage to the broadcast gantry, dugouts and a part of the pitch.

00:01:37, 2 hours ago