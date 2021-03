Football

Andrea Pirlo on Juventus loss: 'Even with amazing Cristiano Ronaldo sometimes champions can't score'

Reaction from Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo after the Bianconeri were knocked out of the Champions League last of 16 round by 10-man Porto despite a thrilling 3-2 win in Turin on Tuesday. "Usually with Cristiano Ronaldo you start 1-0 up already, but even an amazing player like him sometimes cannot find a way to score."

00:00:33, 10 hours ago