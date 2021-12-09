Andy Cole has revealed how therapy lifted him out of a "real dark place" after struggling with health issues.

The former Manchester United and England striker underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 having been diagnosed with disease in the organ three years prior.

Admitting that he had sometimes been left unable to get out of bed having "lost control" of his body, and unable to confront the reality of a post-sporting career life now dominated by medication, Cole had to battle to remind himself to "keep going".

And having convinced himself to open up in therapy, Cole stresses that talking about his issues was a "massive" part of his recovery.

"At the start I couldn’t do it. Being brutally honest, I couldn’t do it," Cole, speaking on the Original Penguin X Campaign Against Living Miserably Under The Surface podcast , explained. "As things started getting progressively worse, and I found myself going to this dark place, I just said to myself that I need to go and talk to someone about it.

"I remember the first time I did it, I was a bit wary, because I give everyone nothing. I sat in there with the therapist, and it must have been about 40 minutes and I’d said nothing to him, saying to myself, 'what are you doing here?'. But then he said to me that I’m obviously here for a reason, and I thought yeah I am but I can’t talk to this guy because I don’t even know him. And then all of a sudden I said a few words and then after that, everything seemed to just start to come out.

"I knew I was at a stage where if I didn’t deal with it now, at some stage it would catch me up. And I might as well deal with it now before it catches me up and it gets too bad. So that’s why I started to do it, and it’s possibly one of the biggest challenges of my life to go and talk to someone, because I don’t really talk to people."

Cole did not want a transplant, but a frank discussion with doctors revealed that he had no option as his kidney function dropped below 10%.

The 50-year-old's donor was his nephew, Alexander.

The transplant has left Cole unable to fully function, and at times struggle to even leave his bed.

"I’ve had people even up until now saying ‘you look really good, have you been to the gym?’, not knowing how tough it is just to get out of bed some mornings. Internally, there are days where I’m absolutely tearing up. I can’t do what I want to do, I no longer control my body," he said.

Sometimes my body wants to go left, and I’m going right. Some days I can’t get out of bed because my legs feel hollow.

Cole revealed that this had caused him to spiral into a bad frame of mind, but that going to therapy had helped him rationalise the battle: "I was in a real dark place. When I looked at that bag of medication – it’s not a little freezer bag, it’s a proper carrier bag full of medication – I’m saying to myself this isn’t the life for me. You can’t go from being a sportsman all these years to suddenly carrying a bag full of meds that you’ve got to take every single day for the next 20 years or however long.

"Without going to see someone... you can always sit down with your mate, but he’s going to give you what you want to hear, and I’m not that guy, I need someone to put me correct at times. So for me, to go to therapy and sit down with someone, and someone to give me totally different answers where I’d think ‘who do you think you’re talking to’, but then you break it down and you think, you know what, you’re right, of course you are. It took me time, but it’s been a massive, massive thing."

