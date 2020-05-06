Angel di Maria's wife Jorgelina Cardoso calls Manchester ‘a sh*thole’

Angel Di Maria of Manchester United and Argentina and Jorgelina Cardoso arrive at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Jorgelina Cardoso, the wife of Argentina star Angel di Maria, has labelled Manchester a sh*thole.

Cardoso told Argentine television program Los Angeles de la Manana that her preference was for the pair not to move to Manchester United when the Premier League club made a £59.7 million bid for the then Real Madrid player in 2014.

“I didn’t want to go to Manchester because at that moment in time, I was friends with Gianinna Maradona, who was married to Sergio Aguero, and we flew from Madrid to his house in Manchester to pay him a visit for two or three days when Angel had a few days off at Real Madrid,” she told Los Angeles de la Manana.

It was horrible! All of it was horrible, we went to the house and we were like:‘See you later guys, we’re out of here’. When we left, I said to him: ‘Go to any country – except England’. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England and it was a sh*thole.

However, the financial incentives were too strong to turn down she added.

“I remember Angel coming up and saying, ‘An offer from Manchester United has come in. Maybe we will be a little more financially secure’. But we fought about it,” she added.

“I told him, not a chance, he could go on his own. ‘No, come on. Let’s go’, he replied.

There was a lot of money involved, and afterwards, the Spanish were calling us peseteros (people only interested in money). And they were right! If you are working for a company and the competition comes along and offers to pay you double, you take it!

Di Maria spent one largely fruitless season at United before moving to PSG in the summer of 2015.

