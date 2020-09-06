Fati, who turns 18 on Oct. 31, hit his first goal for his country to make it 3-0 in the 32nd minute with a superb strike from outside the area which went in off the post.

Fati had also earned a penalty at the start of the game which led to Sergio Ramos giving Spain the lead from the spot in the third minute. Ramos also scored Spain's second goal, heading home in the 29th minute.

Fati comfortably unseats the late Juan Errazquin, who had held the title as Spain's youngest goalscorer for 95 years, scoring his first goal against Switzerland in 1925 at the age of 18 years and 344 days.

Barcelona forward Fati became his club's youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga last year with a goal against Osasuna and also became the youngest ever scorer in the history of the Champions League by netting against Inter Milan in December.

Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau but moved to Seville in Spain aged six with his family, became Spain's youngest player in 84 years when he made his debut in last Thursday's 1-1 draw away to Germany. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

