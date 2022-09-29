Football

Antonio Conte calls for life ban for fan who threw a banana at Richarlison in Brazil's friendly against Tunisia

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte is calling for a life ban for the spectator who threw a banana at Richarlison when he played for Brazil in Tuesday's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris. The forward had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and his team-mates celebrating near one of the corner flags.

00:00:41, 24 minutes ago