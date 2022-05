Football

Antonio Conte 'disappointed' for Tottenham's missed chance against Liverpool but says 'result was fair'

Head coach Antonio Conte gave his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday. The draw put a hole in Liverpool's Premier League - and quadruple - hopes as Son Heung-min's 20th goal of the season earned them the draw to gift the advantage to Manchester City.

