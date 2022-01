Football

Antonio Conte: ‘Incredible to see Kane’s goal disallowed in England’

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte admitted to a gulf in class between his side and Chelsea following the Blues' 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. Tottenham striker Harry Kane had a goal disallowed in the first half before Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva were on target for Chelsea in the second.

00:01:23, 23 minutes ago