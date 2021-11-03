Football

Antonio Conte: Newly-appointed Tottenham boss says club and chairman Daniel Levy 'wanted me strongly'

Newly-appointed Tottenham Hotspur head coach said the club and its chairman Daniel Levy "wanted me strongly." The 52-year-old, who won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, has signed a contract until 2023 and replaces Nuno Espirito Santo. Santo was sacked after 17 games in charge, two days after Tottenham's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United. Credit: @SpursOfficial

