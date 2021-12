Football

Antonio Conte on Tottenham humiliation at Mura - 'We are all angry, but we need to move on'

Antonio Conte: "Yeah, we all are very angry. The performance was poor, it wasn't good. It wasn't a good game for us but now I think that we need to move on. We have a game tomorrow against Brentford and we know that Brentford is a good team. We have to be well organised because they are well organised, they played together for many years."

00:01:03, an hour ago