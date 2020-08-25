Antonio Conte's Inter Milan future to be decided after president talks

The former Chelsea, Italy and Juventus manager's future as Inter boss is up in the air following a number of remarks hinting at a rift with the San Siro club's board.

Antonio Conte’s future as Inter manager could be settled today with the Italian coach set for talks with the Serie A club’s president Steven Zhang.

The former Chelsea, Italy and Juventus coach admitted after last Friday’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla that he could depart the San Siro after just one season in charge, hinting at a rift between him and the Inter board.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims talks between Conte and Zhang will take place today with former AC Milan and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri lined up as a replacement should the two parties decide to part ways.

Conte more than once voiced his displeasure at some of the decisions made by the Inter board over the course of the 2019/20 season, complaining over a lack of signings and, as he saw it, as a lack of protection for his players during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ll clarify the situation, without rancour,” the 51-year-old said after the Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

“Something happened, there's no point beating around the bush. We have to see whether everyone is prepared to not have another year like this for what happened with me.

There are a few situations I will evaluate, it's only right the President evaluates it too, I'll tell the directors my views.

Our view

Conte has made great progress at Inter, taking the club to within one point of Juventus at the top of Serie A. However, his second season at Chelsea shows what can happen when Conte works himself into a spiral.

Given how things have unfolded over the past few weeks and months, Inter might have no choice but to move on from Conte. Both parties might be past the point of no return.

In Allegri, Inter might have the perfect candidate to build on top of the foundations Conte has put in place. It’s worth keeping in mind that it was Allegri who took Conte’s Juventus side and carried them to the next level.

