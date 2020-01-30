Aouar strikes late to send Lyon through to French Cup last eight

Aouar converted the spot kick two minutes into stoppage time after Adam Ounas had cancelled out Moussa Dembele's first-half opener one minute from time.

Lyon will take on Olympique de Marseille for a place in the last four with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain travelling to Dijon and fourth division side Belfort hosting holders Stade Rennais.

In Nice, Dembele found the back of the net in the 15th minute, firing home from Maxwel Cornet's corner, only for Ounas to make it 1-1 with a splendid strike from outside the area when extra time was looming.

Dante, however, brought down substitute Karl Toko-Ekambi in the box and Aouar fired the resulting penalty under the bar to give Lyon their sixth win in seven matches this year. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)