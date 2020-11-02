Mick McCarthy has been appointed head coach of APOEL Nicosia.

McCarthy, a former Ireland international, twice coached Republic of Ireland as well as Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Ipswich.

He left Ireland in the summer and hasn't coached at club level since departing from Ipswich at the end of the 2018 season.

McCarthy's assistant Terry Connor is also brought in, the club said in a statement.

APOEL, the island's most successful club, are currently in 10th place in the Cypriot First Division with two wins from eight matches after a poor start to the season.

