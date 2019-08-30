LIVE

Nejmeh SC - Espérance S. de Tunis

Arabian Champions League - 29 August 2019

Arabian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Nejmeh SC and Espérance S. de Tunis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Theo Bücker or Mouine Chaabani? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Nejmeh SC and Espérance S. de Tunis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nejmeh SC vs Espérance S. de Tunis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

