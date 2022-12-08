Football

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni 'not planning for penalties' against Netherlands in World Cup quarter-final clash

The World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and Netherlands has all the ingredients of a classic. Lionel Messi is going up against Virgil van Dijk while the youngest coach at the World Cup in Argentina's Lionel Scaloni is taking on the oldest in wily Dutchman Louis van Gaal. Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach, said: "Tomorrow's match will be a beautiful game to watch."

00:01:14, an hour ago