Angel Romero scored his third goal in three games when he coolly rolled home a penalty midway through the first half after Lucas Martinez Quarta was adjudged to have brought down Miguel Almiron.

Nicolas Gonzalez equalised for Argentina four minutes before half time when he bulleted a header home from a Giovani Lo Celso corner kick.

The result leaves both South American sides unbeaten after three games in their quest to reach the finals in Qatar. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin)

