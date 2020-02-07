Argentina qualify for Tokyo 2020 soccer tournament

Second-half goals from Agustin Urzi – who was later sent off - and Nehuen Perez gave Argentina the hard-fought win on Thursday night.

The result gives Argentina’s under-23s an unassailable six points from two games, with one match remaining in the round robin qualification system played in Colombia.

Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia are challenging for the second qualification place with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

Argentina are the 14th team to qualify for Tokyo, alongside nations that include Egypt, France, Germany, Spain and South Korea. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Jon Boyle)