Argentine club makes throne for coach Maradona

Gimnasia y Esgrima will auction the high-backed chair, decked out in the club colours of blue and white and replete with the official crest and initials DM, after each home match.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is widely held to be one of the greatest ever players in the game, took over at the La Plata club in September and is charged with helping them avoid relegation to Argentina’s second tier.

The club said Maradona will also sign replicas of the throne to be sold in the club shop. He signed his first chair on Friday before Gimnasia's Superliga game with Velez Sarsfield. (Reporting by andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)