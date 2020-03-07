LIVE

FC Urartu - FC Yerevan

Armenian Premier League - 7 March 2020

Armenian Premier League – Follow the Football match between FC Urartu and FC Yerevan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Urartu and FC Yerevan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Urartu vs FC Yerevan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

