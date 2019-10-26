LIVE

Lori FC - Gandzasar Kapan

Armenian Premier League - 26 October 2019

Armenian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Lori FC and Gandzasar Kapan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Lori FC and Gandzasar Kapan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lori FC vs Gandzasar Kapan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

