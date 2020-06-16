Football

Arminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11 years

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rivals Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday.

The result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play.

Bielefeld, who last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, are now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday. They are seven clear of Hamburg SV, who have played 32 matches.

Bundesliga

Jonas Hofmann brace helps Gladbach sink hapless Wolfsburg 3-0

AN HOUR AGO

Former Bundesliga champions VfB Stuttgart are third on 52 also with three games left to play.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the third-placed team goes into a relegation/promotion playoff with the club that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Digital health passports could help get fans back into stadiums

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Everton's Gomes available for derby, Mina and Delph doubtful: Ancelotti

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Ten-man Espanyol cling on for goalless draw at Getafe

10 MINUTES AGO
Football

Solskjaer needs top-four finish to cement Man United position, says Berbatov

17 MINUTES AGO
Football

Bacca gives Villarreal 1-0 home win over lowly Mallorca

24 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Jonas Hofmann brace helps Gladbach sink hapless Wolfsburg 3-0

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleJonas Hofmann brace helps Gladbach sink hapless Wolfsburg 3-0
Next articleBacca gives Villarreal 1-0 home win over lowly Mallorca