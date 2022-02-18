Sarina Wiegman rued her England side's failure to take their chances after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Canada in their Arnold Clark Cup opener.

Millie Bright’s volley gave the hosts an early lead in Middlesbrough, but the Lionesses were unable to add to their tally despite a number of first-half opportunities.

Wiegman, who took over in September last year and remains unbeaten as manager, was encouraged by England’s showing against a Canadian side ranked inside the world’s top ten, but felt her side could've been more precise.

"I think we played a very good first half,” Wiegman said. “We dominated and created chances but unfortunately only scored one.

"We were a little sloppy at some points. We should've scored more. In the second half we suffered a little more and had to get connected again."

England next take on Spain on Sunday, before a meeting with Germany on Wednesday.

Germany and Spain drew 1-1 on Thursday to leave things evenly-poised ahead of the second set of fixtures.

"Collectively, as a group, it's a new slate and a fresh journey," Bright, who made several key defensive interventions after her fine volley, added.

"Everyone is bringing their club form into camp and playing their best. When players are comfortable and happy, that's when you see their good performances."

Canada are managed by Bev Priestman, who was an assistant with England under their previous boss Phil Neville.

'We're very ambitious' - Coach Wiegman on England's chance at Euro 2022

Priestman has recognised improvement from the Lionesses under Wiegman, and predicted them to do well at Euro 2022, which begins with a clash between England and Austria at Old Trafford on 6 July.

"They look way more ready than we have seen the last two times we played them," said Priestman.

"England look more like the England I know. They are on their journey towards the Euros. Credit to them, they were really good.

"They have great players and great staff. You would expect that group to do really well at a Euros on home soil - they will be disappointed if they don't."

