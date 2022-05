Football

'Arrogant, contemptuous' - UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin applauds defeat of European Super League

The day after UEFA announced an expanded Champions League from 2024, president Aleksandr Ceferin addressed their annual conference in Vienna and applauded the defeat of the "arrogant and contemptuous" European Super League plan which had potentially threatened the future of Europe's elite club competition.

