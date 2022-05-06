Arsenal have announced that manager Mikel Arteta and women's team manager Jonas Eidevall have signed new contracts at the north London club.

Both men put pen to paper in a double signing at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta's contract runs until the end of the 2024/25 season while Eidevall has signed a deal taking him until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,” Arteta told the Arsenal website.

"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered."

Arteta joined the club in the winter of 2019 and led the club the FA Cup in 2020.

This season, the Gunners are in contention for Champions League qualification for the first time in five years, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League with four matches to play.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams," Arteta added. "In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Eidevall joined the Arsenal women's set up in the summer of 2021 and his side are second in the Women's Super League table, a point behind Chelsea with one match to play.

The Gunners travel to West Ham knowing victory will give them the title if the Blues slip up against Champions League chasing Manchester United.

"It's great," Eidevall said after signing his new deal.

“It allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

