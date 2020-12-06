Arsenal beat Birmingham 3-0 in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

With the game still scoreless, Arsenal's Little had her first penalty stopped in the 21st minute. However, Caitlin Foord and Jill Roord both scored in the second half before Little made amends from the spot three minutes from time to seal a 3-0 win.

Premier League Opinion: Spurs could brutally expose Arteta and Arsenal's failings on derby day 10 HOURS AGO

Australian striker Kerr scored three tap-ins for champions Chelsea as they beat London rivals West Ham but their normally rock-solid defence, which had only conceded three goals all season, was breached twice in a 3-2 win.

American international Alex Morgan struck her first goal for struggling Tottenham Hotspur, in their first match under new manager Rehanne Skinner. Morgan converted a late penalty as Spurs secured their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bottom side Bristol City battled to a well-deserved 1-1 draw away to Reading, and a resurgent Manchester City thumped Everton 3-0 to rise above them to fourth place in the table.

Early-season pace-setters Manchester United, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday, remain top of the division with 20 points after eight games, with Arsenal second on 19 and Chelsea, who have played a game less, third on 17 points.

United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers

Premier League Arteta: Spurs doing things the 'right way' but too early for title talk YESTERDAY AT 09:53