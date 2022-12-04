Arsenal have been dealt a major blow after reports that striker Gabriel Jesus could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The striker, who joined the club in the summer, picked up a knee injury while on international duty for Brazil at the World Cup and could be out for up to three months according to sportv.

The outlet reports that the 25-year-old requires surgery on his knee and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Jesus joined the Gunners for around £45 million from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer.

He has registered five goals and 5 assists in his 14 appearances so far this season, helping propel Arsenal to the top of the Premier League ahead of the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

The forward featured as a substitute for his country in their two opening group stage wins against Serbia and Switzerland and was handed a start in the defeat to Cameroon.

It was the match against the African side in which Jesus picked up his injury, which already ruled out him out of the tournament ahead of the latest developments.

Brazil were already sweating on the fitness of Neymar who hasn't played since their opening match after picking up an ankle injury, although the Paris Saint-Germain frontman could return for the round of 16 clash with South Korea

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the table and return to action against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on December 26.

